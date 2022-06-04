The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said sensitive electoral materials will in the meantime no longer be routed through the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking during a Conversation on Election in Nigeria titled: The Electorate, anchored by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a popular television host and presenter, the chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, specifically noted that, beginning from the Ekiti State Governorship election, the Commission will not keep its sensitive materials with the apex bank.

He said, “This decision is to guarantee that electoral materials for the lined-up Elections are not compromised.”

Prior to now, individuals and groups have raised serious concerns about the sanctity of Elections materials kept with the CBN.

This was after the CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, indicated interest to contest for the country’s presidential seat.