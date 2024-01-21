Mitchell Weiser scored the lone goal against his former club as Werder Bremen secured a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Sunday.

The defeat marked the first time since February 2020 that Bayern failed to score in a Bundesliga game.

This result keeps Bayer Leverkusen comfortably seven points ahead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Leverkusen’s dramatic 3-2 victory against RB Leipzig on Saturday had already heightened the pressure on Bayern, who entered Sunday’s match with two games in hand.

Despite VAR disallowing a Bremen goal in the first half, Weiser’s second-half strike secured the unexpected triumph for Werder Bremen.