BUA group has said that its 200, 000 barrels a day refinery project is progressing well and would add to Nigeria’s energy security once completed.

The group also said it is sustainably pursuing other key energy projects aimed at promoting the country’s energy future.

This update is coming contrary to a misleading report stating that the groups refinery is at 90 per cent completion.

The BUA group advised the public to disregard such misleading reports that did not emanate from us.

“As we make remarkable strides on our Akwa Ibom refinery project, we are proud to share that construction is progressing steadily. Whilst the refinery is not at 90 per cent completion, we are however on track to meet our delivery timelines in collaboration with our partners. This BUA Refinery & Petrochemicals project represents a major milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s refining capacity and energy security.”

“Our other energy projects, including the construction of a mini-LNG plant and several new hybrid power plants across the country to add additional capacity to our over 1,000MW installed captive power generation capacity, are also progressing rapidly.” the group said in a statement.

It further advised the public to verify any news through its official channels and platforms so as not to be misled by mischievous persons.

“At BUA, we remain committed to transparency and excellence. As we have consistently done with over 12 of our completed mega industrial projects worth over $ 3.5 billion in the past 10 years, we will continue to keep you updated with verifiable and accurate information only where necessary, and as milestones are achieved.

“We appreciate the public’s interest and enthusiasm for this transformative project as we work together in building a stronger industrial and manufacturing base for a self-reliant Nigeria.” the statement reads.