Nigerian dancer and choreographer, Kaffy Shafau, award winning TikToker, Rodney Umeh, and communications manager, Meta West Africa, Sola Obagbemi joined media practitioner and writer, Tosin Ajibade-Oladeinde to educate Nigerian students on the safe use of social media.

The New Media Conference School Debate held at the Chalcedony School, in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, which had the theme “Does Social Media Enrich?” and started off with a debate amongst the students prior to the lecture.

In their argument, the students between aged between nine and 11 years emphasised the importance of social media and listed ways to curb its excessive use. Some of the topics argued during the debate include; cyber bullying, adult content, fake news dissemination, plagiarism, and social media control mechanisms, among others.

Speaking at the event, Kaffy advised the students to make sure that they take advantage of the social media platforms positively. She added, “social media is a tool, and you’re the driver. The good and the bad will always exist but who is behind the keyboard is what matters.”

Sola Obagbemi admonished the children to be good ambassadors irrespective of the social media they use. She said children should learn to apply the benefits of social media for their education and personal development.

Commendin the host school, panelists and students for contributing to the success of the programme, the organiser, Oluwatosin Ajibade-Oladeinde, assured participants that she would continue to do her best to sensitise and educate children on the good use of new media.

Prizes were awarded to groups of students who came first and second. Each student participant received a copy of the book “Olori Supergal from Social Misfit to Social Media Hero” written by Tosin Ajibade and “Alajota” by Kafayat ‘Kaffy’ Shafau.

NMC is an annual networking event that focuses on digital marketers, vloggers, podcasters, influencers, content creators, bloggers, tech enthusiasts, and more in media and communications.