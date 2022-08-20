The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has commended the federal government over the commencement of the award of contracts for pipeline security surveillance in the Niger Delta region.

It specifically lauded the government, through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, for finding worthy, an illustrious son of the region, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for such contract.

MOSIEND National President, Kennedy Tonjo West, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, described Ekpemupolo as someone who has contributed in no small measure towards the peace, unity and development of the region.

West stated that Tompolo has never hiden his detest for oil theft and illegal bunkering, which is polluting, rivers, killing aquatic lives and degrading our environment in the Niger Delta region, with black soot.

He said: “High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, has never hide his detest for oil theft and illegal bunkering which is polluting our rivers , killing aquatic lives and degrading our environment, with black soot.

“The man has paid his dues, in terms of defending the integrity of his environment and speaking truth to power to advance the course of his people. He has resolved intractable inter and intra conflict across states and communities in the Niger Delta, thereby leading to the enthronement of sustainable peace in the region.

“We have no doubt about Tompolo’s competence, capacity, reach and coordinates to deliver on the mandate and term of reference giving him. As a leader, he has all it takes to effectively manage men and resources to drastically reduce the oil theft to it’s barest minimum and save government the huge loses as a result of such illicit act.”

He called on the federal government to to expand the scope of participation of the job to allow for competition, hence encouraging competence.

The MOSIEND leader added: “We urge the Federal Government to expand the scope of participation of the job to allow for competition, hence encouraging competence.

“Let it be on record that as MOSIEND, we also indicated our interest to undertake the pipeline security contract and other strategic ventures giving the Windows created by the PIA that when approved would propel sudden socioeconomic activities.”