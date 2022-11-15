President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of Eze Ignitus Asor, the traditional ruler of the Obudi-Agwa community in Oguta local government area of Imo State, and others.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, directed security agencies in the State to thoroughly investigate the dastardly act and ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

While commiserating with family, friends, the Obudi-Agwa community, as well as all those affected by the attacks, the President prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

President Buhari acknowledged the spirited efforts by the Imo State Government at improving the security situation and encouraged all Imo residents and citizens to robustly support the collective efforts of state actors and members of the local community to keep everyone safe.