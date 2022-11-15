A fire outbreak in the wee hours of Tuesday has gutted the Kano Commodity Market, popular known as Kasuwar Singer located within the Kano Central District of Kano State.

It was not immediately clear what was responsible for the inferno, but the incident was coming barely five days after a similar fire destroyed Badume Market.

Eyewitness accounts said men from the Kano State Fire Service were already on ground to take control of the raging inferno, which consumed mainly confectioneries.

However, confirming the incident to our correspondent, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State Fire Service, Malam Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, said the fire started in the wee hours of Tuesday and had so far consumed confectioneries such as biscuit, sweets, chewing gum, among goods including one block of building razed down.

Abdullahi said firemen were on top of the situation trying to put out the fire as at the time of filing this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also confirmed that no life was lost in the incident.

“As I speak, we are right now at the scene of the incident and we will give full account of the fire incident subsequently,” he stated.