The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has revealed that the number of deaths resulting from road traffic crashes in the country was on the rise.

FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone 6, Jonathan Owoade, made the declaration on Monday while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as part of activities marking the commencement of the ‘2022 Road Traffic Crash Victims Remembrance Week.’

Describing road traffic crashes as “a whirlwind that does no one any good”, Owoade stated that lives lost from such crashes were one of the highest positive death factors worldwide.

He said: “The message of this year’s commemoration is to let us know that we need to remember, support and act. Support in the sense that we need minimize road traffic crashes and we need to support those that has been involved with through financial support, moral support and their likes.

“We also need to take precaution so that we will reduce the menace to the barest minimum in our society. Road traffic crash is an whirlwind that blows no one any good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are therefore reminding us this morning as you step out, with you are a bus driver or taxi driver but as long as you seat behind the wheel and drive yourself, as long as you walk on the road, either as a tricycle rider or bicycle rider or you are making use of the road, we want to appeal to us that we should take it easy.

“We have had enough. If we have to go by statistics, lives lost through road crashes is one of the highest positive death factor worldwide. We want to reduce it and that is why we are spearheading the campaigns this week to sensitize members of the public to take it easy. Easy does it.”

Also speaking, the FRSC Sector Commander in Rivers State, Salisu Galandunci, said other activities lined up to commemorate the week include a visit to the Accident Ward of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, a rally to sensitise road users as well as a Juma’at Service and Church Service at the Mile One Central Mosque, Port Harcourt and Corpus Christi Cathedral, Port Harcourt, respectively.

Galandunci said: “We have outlined activities for the week to remember those accident victims. We remember them by trying to create awareness to the general public.

“On Thursday, we will hold mass rally around Port Harcourt and on Friday, there will be a Jumat service at Mile One Central Mosque, Port Harcourt.

“On Saturday, we will have hospital visitation and we will be at the During the week, we will visit the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital. We will go to the Accident ward where we will talk to patients, encourage them and donate items to them.

“The event will be rounded-off on Sunday with a church service at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, Port Harcourt. The idea of going to church and mosque is because that is where you have a large gathering. Any type of person you are looking for in a society, you find them in the church and the mosque.”