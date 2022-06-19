President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed sympathies to the royal palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom Princess Margaret Obaigbena, nee Usifoh, at the age of 88.

Commiserating with members of the family, and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, chairman of Thisday and the Arise Group of Companies, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, described the late Princess Margaret as a pillar of strength for the family, an accomplished mother and revered community leader whose absence will be felt far beyond her immediate environment.

Noting that the demise of princess will create a great vacuum in the community, the President urged the family to take solace in the understanding that she lived her passion by caring for the distressed and disadvantaged. He also eulogised her steadfast disposition to servicing mankind, beginning early in life and reaching the peak of the nursing profession, channelling her energy and resources to the realisation of lofty convictions.

President Buhari condoled with the government and people of Edo and Delta states on the loss of the illustrious citizen who contributed immensely to the development of the two states, saying her role as special adviser to three governors of Delta State would remain indelible in the annals of the state.

The president prayed that God Almighty grants her soul eternal rest.