President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the federal government’s takeover of the Gombe State Airport.

Governor Muhammad Yahaya disclosed this to State House Correspondents yesterday after meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the move would ensure the availability of funds to maintain the facility throughout the lifespan of its operations.

He said; “The most important development is the takeover of the Gombe Airport by the federal government, which Mr. President has approved.”

Already, the Nigerian Air Force is building a base at the airport premises and with the takeover, it means there will be more facilities and management, especially since airports are under the exclusive lease of the constitution.

“It means there will be more resources and there’ll be proper management. And we shall see to the fact that it is expanded, so that economic activity will be enhanced because of the presence of the airport, it has other facilities that will enhance business activities around.”

In another development, the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, will today sign a condolence register over the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Abuja .

The SGF will lead the federal government delegation to the residence.