President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday pledged that he will address three major requests tabled by Senator Duoye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa State, with “promptness and immediacy.”

Responding to an address by the governor during his visit to the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, President Buhari stressed the need for immediate response to the governor’s requests, saying, “Given the period we are in, I know most of you are in the field campaigning. I will respond to your requests as quickly as possible.”

Governor Diri, who was accompanied on the visit by his immediate predecessor in office, Senator Seriake Dickson, His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diete-Spiff and the chairman of the State’s Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, asked for three important things from the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, he said he wanted the Federal Government to take over the Bayelsa State Medical University, now that government was setting up medical hospitals in all the geopolitical zones; a speedy completion of three Federal roads in each of the senatorial districts; and the restoration of the Oil Mining Licence, “OML 46” to Bayelsa State, which he said was unjustly revoked and awarded to a private company.

OML 46, said the governor is “emotional” to Bayelsans, whom he said, possessed the technical and financial capacity to manage the oil well.

Governor Diri congratulated the President on the nation’s attainment of 62nd Anniversary which coincided with Bayelsa’s 30th year of creation, and urged the President to continue with his balanced approach to issues of national development