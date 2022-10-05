The newly registered University-based union, Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA), has said that its members were not on strike and will teach students if they are back to class.

Its national coordinator, Niyi Sunmonu, stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s morning show, Sunrise Daily.

It would be recalled that the federal government had on Tuesday formally registered two new university unions, the CONUA and National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA).

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since February 14, 2022 with several efforts to get the lecturers back to classroom being deadlocked.

Sunmonu said, “CONUA as an organization has not been on strike; there has been no time strike was declared. Well ASUU is an independent union and what it does has no bearing over other unions just like two different human beings. We have not been on strike and we are not on strike.

“We stopped teaching when students were asked to vacate campuses. We hope university will open and we can go back to teaching. The formation of CONUA is not on the basis of strike action declared by our sister union (ASUU). We have not been on strike, we are ready work if students are back on campuses.”