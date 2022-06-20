The joy of electoral victory was savoured at the State House in Abuja, Monday, as President Muhammadu Buhari received governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, in audience.

The newly elected governor was led to the event by the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Governors Kayode Fayemi, Atiku Bagudu, and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Ekiti, Kebbi, and Jigawa States, respectively.

President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said he keenly followed the Ekiti election held on Saturday, June 18, and was delighted with the orderly conduct, and the way the electorate and security agencies comported themselves.

“I loved how the APC Governors mobilized, and supported you,” the President told Oyebanji, adding that, “I think the party is very lucky, and things are getting better. I congratulate the Chairman, and I pray you sustain it.”

Senator Adamu ascribed all the glory for the election victory to God, and pledged that same would be replicated in Osun State next month.

In his capacity as chairman of the Campaign Council for Ekiti poll, Governor Badaru congratulated President Buhari on the successful outing, saying; “Your unending effort to reposition the party is paying off. If we combine the votes of the candidates that came second and third, our candidate still beat them by a wide margin. APC is being daily endeared to Nigerians. Our gratitude goes to you, Mr President.”

The governor-elect, while appreciating the President, said the election was a referendum on the party, “and a clear, positive signal to the election in Osun, and the National one next year. APC is still the party of choice.”

Oyebanji lauded the President “for the leadership and the level playing field you provided,” adding that he would be magnanimous in victory, as earlier advised by President Buhari.