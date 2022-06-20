The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the result of the 2022 Common Entrance Examination into Federal Unity Colleges.

The result was presented to the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, by the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, in Abuja on Monday.

Announcing the result, the minister who was represented by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, David Gender, said parents/guardians can visit NECO website: www.neco.gov.ng for details of the results of their children/wards.

He said Ajidagba Mariam Akanke, a student from Sokoto State with registration number 542121DG scored 202 as the highest marks while Obot Abundance Idara from Akwa Ibom State, with registration number 550470BF came second with 200 scores.

The minister said, “The lowest score was 01 mark, and this was scored by fifteen candidates from various States.

“The State that registered the least number of candidates is Kebbi State, with 74 candidates.

“A total number of seventy one thousand, seven hundred and thirty eight (71,738) pupils registered, with 34.030 being males and 37,708 being females.

“96% (sixty eight thousand, six hundred and thirty eight – 68,638) pupils sat for the examinations. 4% (three thousand one hundred – 3,100) were absent.

“The State that registered the highest number of candidates is Lagos State with 19,518, out of which 18,787 sat and 731 were absent. FCT was second with 8,623 candidates that registered, out of which 8,317 sat while 306 were absent.

“Anambra State came third with 5,335 candidates that registered, out of which 5,070 sat and 265 were absent.

“Zamfara State was fourth with 4,500 candidates registered, out of which 3,745 sat and 755 were absent,” he added.

He further said the ministry would ensure that all admission processes were completed on or before Friday July 1, 2022.