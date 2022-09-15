President Muhammadu Buhari has splashed N200m on Team Nigeria’s athletes to the just-concluded World Athletic Championship in Oregon, USA and Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

Speaking at a special reception organised for the athletes at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, President Buhari announced N200 millon reward for Team Nigeria contingent to Birmingham Games and conferred national awards on 17 athletes that won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Games respectively.

Top on the list of the awardees is the world champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan, who bagged the national honour of Officer of Federal Republic (OFR).

Also conferred with OFR honour were Ese Brume, Blessing Oborududu and Fumilayo Folashade while the quartet were also rewarded with N4.5million each for making the country proud with the world athletics and games records at the global sporting events.

Other gold medalists at the Games were awarded the national honour of Member Order of Niger (MON) and N4.5m each respectively.

The silver and bronze medalists classified in categories C and D

were honoured with Federal Republic Medal Class 1 and 2 with cash reward of N2.5m and N1.5m respectively.