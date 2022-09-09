President Muhammadu Buhari is set to visit Imo State again for the commissioning of more signature projects built by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The executive council of the state confirmed this after its weekly meeting, that President Buhari will on , September 13, 2022 pay a one-day visit to Imo to commission the two signature road projects of the 3-R administration as well as the newly reconstructed Imo State House of Assembly complex.

Rising from the meeting on Wednesday, commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba who confirmed the president’s second visit to Imo, said Imo people residing in all the nooks and crannies of Imo State cannot wait to receive their beloved president.

The two road projects slated for his commissioning are the 36 kilometre dualized Owerri/Orlu road and the first phase of the dualised 53 kilometre Owerri/Okigwe road.

Emelumba said that “the two roads qualify as one of the best roads in Nigeria and even anywhere in the world and that “the two roads have made a difference in the economic development and improvement of the State cutting across over seven Local Governments.”

Supported at the briefing by the Hon. Commissioners for Works, Barr. Ralph Nwosu; Housing, Lady Love Ineh; the Chief Political Adviser and Head Political Bureau, Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu and the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, Emelumba explained that “Mr. President will also commission the rebuilt Imo State House of Assembly Complex.”

Emelumba said: “The Assembly complex has been re-equipped and re-furbished with state-of-the-art equipment/gadgets and furniture that have brought it to a world class standard and in fact, the best in Nigeria today.”