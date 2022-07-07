A Nigerian judge and former president of the Nigerian Courts of Appeal, Hon Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa has tasked graduating students of Noble Hall Leadership Academy to be pacesetters for the younger generation to emulate.

She also urged the students to imbibe the spirit of excellence and courage as they move into the next level of human endeavour.

Bulkachuwa stated this during the graduation programme of set 2022 held at its premises in Abuja.

“The girl child’s life is very fragile. In the morning of her life she will be under the care of her parents or guardian and in the afternoon of her life she will be in the care of her husband,” she said.

She noted that the role of the parents, teachers and guardians, community, and the school is very crucial at this stage for the female for survival, tolerance, morality, reliance and what she learned in this stage will prepare her for the future.

The former president of the Nigerian Courts of Appeal also recalled that as a magistrate she still returns home, to take care of her children and enters the kitchen to cook a meal for her husband and the family.

Also, the founder of the Academy Maryam Mutallab Duba noted that the purpose of the school is to provide an enriching and exciting learning experience for the girl child.

For the very first time, she said the students wrote their WAEC examination at Noble Hall.

“It was challenging writing two external examinations but we were able to pull through. Indeed, this certificate you are holding in your hand represents countless hours of study and hard work, it represents commitment to your homework, waking up every morning with the will to learn and develop your better self,” she added.