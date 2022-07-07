Weynom McDavid, the winner of the ‘Hit The Note’ musical competition, and some of the contestants, have teamed up to drop a single titled, ‘Dangote.’

The talent hunt competition was an initiative of Mkeyvision, an entertainment and recording label.

McDavid and second runner-up, Gabriel Okoh, and Martha Ugwu all went home with recording contracts and different gifts and they were all upbeat about their new song, which is a single titled, ‘Dangote’, which led to the formation of the group, “Visioners”.

The Visioners, a group of five, consists of McDavid, Okoh, Martha, Odekunle Precious and Wisdom Tamaramkuro.

According to Visioners, ‘Dangote’ is aimed at encouraging youths to go for the best because the success story of the man Aliko Dangote, the CEO of Dangote Group, serves as an encouragement to the Nigerian youths in the face of several social vices associated with youths in the society.

At a press conference held with the MKeyVision and the artistes, the Visioners said they have embarked on a mission to make an impact in the society with their voices, while also praising the MkeyVision management’s efforts in bringing up the initiative.

McDavid, the winner of the talent hunt who went home with a N4m music deal, said that he was overwhelmed with what MkeyVison has done for his career and he was to show his appreciation by doing something that would benefit the members of the public and also, the Mkeyvison itself in the long run.

He said: “We have a vision and that is what Mkeyvision has turned into a reality for us and we decided that we would sing the song “Dangote’ because if you look at it, Dangote is a success story, everyone wants to be like him because he is a positive story to the nation.

“In that song, there are lines about morals and societal ills and the reason for this is because is that we know that the society especially ours in Nigeria needs encouragement for change and a positive one at that.”

One of the group members, Wisdom said that the audition by MkeyVison was very strenuous but it was evident that the company was looking for the best of the best and the Visioners were the best because of the process through which they were chosen.

He said, “During the contest and audition, we were all being put through a very tough process by the organisers and look it now, they got the best of us all and before you know it, we would become superstars and why would that happen? It’s because the management of MkeyVision decided to follow the due process of choosing the best.”

Another of the Visioners, Gabriel while speaking to the press explained that ‘Dangote’ is an inspirational song that would encourage Nigerian youths to shun vices and work honestly to make themselves a success in whatever field they find themselves in.

He said, “Nigerian youths need mentorship and when we sang the song Dangote, it was not a mistake because we know that the nation is going through a very tough time and youths are being derailed. So, it’s very evident that there might be a dynamic return to the days when the truth was the main thing.

The only female member of the group, Martha said that being an only child, she love singing and when she came on board with the MkeyVision and Visioners, it was a new world for her. She said that it has been great for her and she hopes to impact positively with the Visisoners and on her own project the society.

She said “I am one of the runners up the competition and when this opportunity came, it was all good for me because its not something that you would see every day. I believe in my abilities to bring about a change. Our song, Dangote tells a lot of stories and we want Nigerian youths to see what we mean by that song because it is a pointer to the right direction instead of crime and criminal life.”

One of the management team, Eniyansoro Busayo, said that the Talent Hunt that brought up the Visioners as a group is a continuous process because the management of MkeyVision is on top of the game.

Omor Jacobs, the public relations officer of MkeyVision also explained that in September 2022, another Talent Hunt would take place and this time, it would be made available that aside from Nigerians, other African nationals can be part of it.