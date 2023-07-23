FIFA WWC:  Super Falcons Will Be Ready For  Australia – Ebi

It is the day after an impressive opener to their latest FIFA World Cup campaign and the Super Falcons are already looking forward to their second match of the big showpiece against co-host nation Australia at Brisbane’s Lang Park on Thursday.

Chiamaka Nnadozie is the big name on everyone’s lips in Brisbane and even as the locals shout to you across the parks “we shall be there, no worries”, once they notice you’re a Nigerian, they still mutter under their breath: “You’ve got a great goalkeeper.”

With captain Onome Ebi left on the substitutes bench, Coach Randy Waldrum handed the captain’s armband to the calm goal-tender, and she justified the confidence with a sterling performance, including a double save from iconic Christine Sinclair’s penalty kick five minutes into the second period.

Now back in Queensland, following the feat that left scrambled eggs on the faces of bookmakers, the nine-time African champions are looking forward to what would certainly be a most interesting encounter with the Matildas.

“We are in very high spirits, I can tell you,” Ebi told thenff.com on the team’s return to Brisbane. “It is the day after that massive point and we are already looking forward to our second match. The Aussies will not be easy, but we knew before arriving in Australia that no team at this tournament will be easy.”

The players were given the day off on Saturday, and only loosened up from the encounter that stunned the North Americans.