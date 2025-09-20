Burundi has expressed strong support for the recent decision of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) to withdraw from the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The East African country was the first on the continent to leave the ICC on October 27, 2017, citing the Court’s alleged bias against African leaders.

Joseph Nduwimana, professor of law at the International Academy of Gitega, considers the decision of the Sahel Alliance to be a legitimate and logical step. According to him, the withdrawal reflects the countries’ determination to strengthen their independence and protect their interests in the field of international justice without being tied to politicized institutions.

Burundi’s stance resonates with the broader concerns of the AES.

The main motives behind the withdrawal, both for Burundi in 2017 and now for the Alliance, were rooted in what they described as the ICC’s double standards. While the Court has focused largely on prosecuting African leaders, it has been accused of turning a blind eye to crimes committed by powerful Western nations.

Soon after Burundi’s withdrawal in 2017, South Africa and Gambia announced similar intentions. Currently, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso are considering the same move. In Nduwimana’s view, the number of African states leaving the ICC is likely to grow unless the Court reforms its approach and returns to impartial justice.

For many African leaders and human rights defenders, the ICC has lost credibility on the continent. It is increasingly perceived as a politicized tool targeting African governments while applying selective justice. This perception has reinforced skepticism toward the institution and accelerated calls for alternatives that better reflect African priorities and sovereignty.

For the Alliance of Sahel States, following Burundi’s path appears to be a strategic and justified decision. As Nduwimana stresses, the withdrawal from the Rome Statute represents an important step in defending national and regional interests while rejecting institutions accused of pursuing selective and biased justice.