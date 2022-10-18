The ministry of Transportation has said the earlier plan to unbundle the Nigerian Railway Corporation was delayed by the recent cabinet reshuffle.

The deputy director Press of the ministry of Transportation, Anastasia Ogbonna, while reacting to the question on the previous committee set up by the ministry on the proposed plan to unbundle the NRC, said the committee is still working on the plans but were delayed when president Muhammadu Buhari reshuffled the cabinet and changed the minister in charge of the ministry.

According to her, “committee on unbundling of NRC is still standing but was setback by the recent cabinet reshuffle. Assurances were given that work will begin in earnest soon.”

Current minister, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo recent said the federal government is considering unbundling the NRC to make its services more efficient and effective. According to him, the Nigerian Railway Corporation cannot be the owner, operator and regulator at the same time, pointing out that “the private sector is the engine of growth. Let someone else operate your lines efficiently. We cannot have an agency that is owner, regulator and operator at the same time” . Briefing the NRC board on what government is doing concerning resumption of rail services, the minister said commercial operations will resume after security measures are installed to forestall reoccurrence of train attacks in the country. The minister said, “We are looking at how the rail lines can be safe by putting 24 hours surveillance and immediate response apparatus”. He further said the security measures will include short and long term plans, with the short term plans taking effect from November. Speaking further, Sambo said that in addition to the security measures, he had promised Nigerians that rail services will become operational only when those kidnapped in the Abuja – Kaduna train service have regained their freedom and are reunited with their families. It would be recalled that the then minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had initiated plans to unbundle the NRC but resigned his position to pursue his political ambition.

