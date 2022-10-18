Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has advised criminals that are hiding under any guise in Kogi State to either vacate Kogi or quit criminal practices saying government of the state is all out against all forms of criminalities in the State.

The Governor said this on Tuesday at the Official Flag off of the Nigeria Army Exercise Enduring Peace II in Audu, along Okene-Ajaokuta Highway in Kogi State.

The Flag Off exercise which had in attendance the heads of Various Security agencies in the state including the Commandant of the Nigerian Navy Ship, Lugard, Commissioner of Police, Director of Department of State Security, Nigeria Customs Service, FRSC, Immigration Service and the Correctional Service marks the commencement of the Tactical Military Operation aimed at flushing out Criminal elements in Kogi state.

While Commending the Efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouq Yahaya in ensuring the peace of Kogi state and Nigeria at Large.

His words “This exercise couldn’t have come at any time earlier than now. A time when the whole nation is looking forward to selecting leaders who will take the nation to the promised land and build on what the President, Muhammadu Buhari has achieved. We will take as Exercise Enduring Peace till eternity”.

Bello sent serious warning to peace breakers to repent or face the wrath of the Military Operations.

He said “Go around, secure Kogi and Secure the nation. Anyone caught in the act, of perpetrating crime, Criminalities and terrorism, there will be no civil or Military proceeding, Deal with them decisively. I am not going to sit at the Lugard house, I will lead from the front and not the back”.

The Governor, who was visibly happy with the conduct of the operation, asked Politicians who wants to hide under the political season to cause violence to seize from such plans. He said “Whether you are a man or a woman, I will handle you as a criminal”.

Bello added that “Whoever is proving to be stubborn, call me, even in my mufti, I’m ready to Lead from the front”

“I’m calling on all Local Government Chairmen, Please Cooperate with them to ensure safety and security in all your domains. Regardless of your political parties, I will ensure that you face the wrath of the law”.

While delivering his address. The Commander, Headquarters, Command Army Records Lokoja, Maj. Gen. S.I Igbinomwanhia said that the operation that is Codenamed Exercise Enduring Peace II is a Civil-Military Operation that carries along both the Military, Paramilitary and the Civilians.

It is designed to checkmate all forms of the criminalities in the region during the last quarter of the year and during the yuletide season.

The commander added that the exercise is running simultaneously in all the Army formations and installations with different codenames according to their various environments.

He said “apart from the military operations and patrols, there would be a medical outreach to all communities in Kogi State.

He also stated that the exercise is in synergy with all the security agencies including the Kogi Vigilante service.

The commander thanked the Governor, the Government and the people of Kogi state for the support received at all levels.

He added “During this exercise, we will be on the lookout for miscreants who said Kogi will not have peace, we will make sure that they don’t have peace. We know how important Kogi state is to us and to the country, we will ensure that the peace In Kogi State is sustained”

Maj. Gen. Sunday attributed the Successful commencement of the Exercise as a result of the support received from Lt. Gen. Farouq Yahaya who made all the needed facilities available.

The Commander appealed to Residents and Citizens of Kogi State to continue to cooperate and provide useful information needed to ensure the success of the Military Operations.

High point of the event was the endurance drill and show of force by the Joint Security forces as well as the Facility tour on the Operations camp that houses the information centre, Logistics base, Medical Centre as well as situation rooms.

Royal Fathers led by Attah Igala and President of Kogi State Council of Chiefs, HRM Alaji Matthew Ogucheapa Opaluwa and other top officials of Kogi State Government were in attendance.