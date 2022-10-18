The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that there is no going back to sustaining the demolition and removal of illegalities in the territory, even before and after the 2023 general election.

Senior special assistant to the FCT minister on monitoring, inspection, and enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah, made this known when he led a clean-up exercise to the Dutse Alhaji market and other parts of Dutse, that it is unacceptable that people are building shanties and batchers indiscriminately in Abuja.

He said the FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello is committed to ensuring the city is clean before, during, and after the election, and that as long as the government is paying salaries and allowances the work must go on.

“It is unacceptable that everyone is just building shanties and batchers everywhere and it is very disheartening we discovered that the more you work the more you see illegalities to remove. We are doing our jobs and we keep on doing it.

“I think the major thing we saw is the issue of allegations and counter allegations of people that are involved in irregularities, especially those about government officials accusing them of compromising standards in many areas including the illegalities in Dutse-Alhaji market.

“I think people do not understand that those of us doing enforcement, are under heavy pressure, the Minister of FCT appears not to be relenting at all. The Minister gave a matching order that all enforcement officers must do their jobs and all political appointees must do their jobs so I don’t see any enforcement stopping soon.

“We must do our jobs, so if anybody says we are not going to come, we will come. Even in Dutse-Alhaji where they said we are not going to come, we went there and we want to ensure that only those who have shops are selling there and the buyers come there to buy and leave,” he said.