Chevron Nigeria Limited, has received community service award for the deployment of community based development Initiatives

In appreciation of this, the Gbaramatu Voice International media on Thursday August 28, 2025, at the Niger Delta Night of Honour received a Community Partnership Award

The event was put together to mark the organisation’s 10th Anniversary at Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The award presented by the Chairman Editorial Board, Gbaramatu Voice International, Prof. Tosan Blessing Harriman was received by Victor Anyaegbudike, Manager Communications, Chevron Nigeria and Mid-Africa Region.

Presenting the award, the Editorial Board Chairman highlighted Chevron’s commitment and efforts in creating and sustaining collaboration with its community stakeholders for socio-economic development in the Niger Delta region.

He extolled Chevron’s partnership with Gbaramatu Voice International in its commitment to development journalism, advocating sustainable change and enhancing the rich cultural diversity of the region.

Receiving the award on behalf of Chevron Nigeria, Anyaegbudike congratulated Gbaramatu Voice International on its 10th Anniversary Celebration. He noted that Chevron has been in Nigeria for over 60 years, contributing to the growth and development of the country and making human investments that deliver long-term transformative returns.

“We recognise that the success of the larger society invariably translates to success in our business; and we believe it is in our long-term interest to add value to society as we create value for our stakeholders.

Chevron believes that affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world,” he remarked.

He highlighted Chevron’s contribution to sustainable development of communities in the Niger Delta through its legacy Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) and currently, the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) under the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, as well as the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND).

Victor also praised the contribution of the media to national development and its impactful role in reporting on the oil and gas industry and providing effective perspectives on complex industry operations. “As members of the fourth estate of the realm, the media practitioners continue to play a vital role as agenda-setters and opinion moulders in the society,” he stated.

He highlighted that Chevron Nigeria values its partnership with the media for the development of the society. “We have sponsored training programmes for over 400 journalists, such as the Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (AWARES) programme in collaboration with Pan Atlantic University, Lagos and media training in partnership with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Councils in Warri, Asaba, Lagos, and Abuja,” he said.