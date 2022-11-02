Bayelsa Queens coach, Domo Okara, blamed missed goal scoring chances for his side’s defeat to Mamelodi Sundown’s Ladies of South Africa on Monday.

The Nigerian champions lost 1-2 to the South Africans at the Grande Stade de Marrakech in Morocco in their opening game at the ongoing 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League.

Okara, whose team scored in the last 10 minutes of the game, said his side would have claimed the maximum points if they had been clinical in front of goal.

“We gave our best but it was not good enough,” Okara told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

“The South African team are good tactically and very sound.

“Though we threw away our chances in the first 20 minutes, we should have wrapped up the game, maybe leading by two or three goals.

“But we failed to do so and that is football. Football is a game of chance,” he said.

The coach however assured that his team, the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership champions, would come back stronger.

“What we are going to do next is to come back strong in the other two games, so that we can qualify from the group,” he said.

“We will ensure we get the maximum points from the next game.”

NAN reports that the team’s next game is against TP Mazembe Ladies of DR Congo on Thursday.