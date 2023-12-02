Caffeine, a natural stimulant, can be found in a variety of foods, such as coffee beans, tea leaves, cacao beans, guarana berries and yerba maté leaves. It also can be synthetically created and added to beverages such as soda and energy drinks. Research shows that about 80 per cent of adults consume some form of caffeine every day.

Caffeine jump-starts your day and puts a bounce in your step. Of course, it can help you focus, improve your mood and maybe, even help you live longer.

According to some cardiologists and professors of medicine, one of the most popular ways people consume it is through coffee, adding that because of that, most caffeine research centers around this drink.

Studies have found caffeine can do both good and harm. People who regularly drink coffee may be less likely to develop chronic illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease and some cancers. A few studies suggest they are less likely to die from heart disease and other illnesses.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, as much as 400 milligrams of caffeine a day – equal to four or five cups of coffee – is considered safe for healthy adults. It’s important to note that while an 8-ounce cup of green or black tea has 30-50 mg of caffeine, Energy drinks may contain 40-250 mg for every 8 ounces, while a 12-ounce can of caffeinated soda contains 30-40 mg.

In moderate doses – up to two 8-ounce cups of coffee – caffeine can make people less tired and more alert. Some studies suggest it can reduce appetite and lower the risk for depression. But high doses – 12 cups or more – can make people feel anxious, raise blood pressure and lead to heart palpitations and trouble sleeping. For people who consume caffeine regularly, stopping consumption abruptly can lead to symptoms of withdrawal, such as headaches, fatigue and depressed mood.

How Much Is Too Much?

Determining how much is too much can be tough. A moderate amount of caffeine for one person may feel like a high dose for someone else. That’s because some people metabolise caffeine faster than others. Factors such as how much someone weighs and what medications they take also can play a role. The bottom line is, caffeine affects everyone differently.

The truth is that the compound is complex, and we need to recognise that not only might there be benefits and harms, but this may vary from one person to another.

A recent study considered preliminary until the full results are published in a peer-reviewed journal, showed that people were more physically active and slept less on days they drank coffee than on days they went without. They also had more irregular heartbeats from the lower chambers of the heart, but fewer episodes of abnormally rapid heartbeats from the upper chambers.

People who metabolised caffeine faster had fewer problems sleeping than those whose bodies broke it down more slowly.

Though researchers are yet to distinguish between the caffeine that people get from coffee versus hot or iced tea. There may be health differences between the two, but they haven’t been studied yet, an expert said. Recent research has found energy drinks can cause abnormal electrical activity in the heart and higher blood pressure that persists for several hours.

To this effrecty, we are cautioning against the use of energy drinks, are there are other ways to stay alert. No doubt, the best strategies and overall, most healthy strategies to boost alertness are long-term healthy habits such as getting a good night sleep and exercising regularly, So, if you have trouble staying awake consult a physician to see if they have sleep apnea or another sleep disorder.