The wife of the Plateau Governor, Mrs Helen Mutfwang, on Monday in Jos, disbursed N50 million as part of this year’s annual Renewed Hope Initiative Support Scheme (RHIESS).

Mrs Mutfwang stated that the programme was designed by Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Olufemi Tinubu, to enhance the welfare of elderly citizens in the country.

She mentioned that 250 citizens aged 65 and above, including veterans from the military and members of the Police Officers’ Wives Association, would benefit from the scheme.

The governor’s wife noted that the governing board of the Renewed Hope Initiative had decided to increase the grant from N100,000 to N200,000 to provide further support to elderly citizens during the festive season.

She conveyed that this year’s theme, “Total Wellness: Happy, Healthy and Prosperous Lifestyle,” was particularly relevant, as the elderly deserve attention and care.

Mrs Mutfwang congratulated all the senior citizens selected as beneficiaries, urging them to prioritise their health.

Some beneficiaries who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed their gratitude for the cash gift.

Mrs Talatu Madaki, a 93-year-old beneficiary from Jos North, stated that she would invest the money in her small business.

A 65-year-old, Mathew Magit from Bokkos Local Government Area, mentioned he would use the money to pay his son’s school fees.

Another beneficiary, Mr Jacob Nyam, 71, from Jos East Local Government, said he would use the funds to purchase fertiliser for his farm to increase his yields. (NAN)