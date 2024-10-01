Scores of demonstrators hit the streets of Akure, the Ondo State capital on Tuesday to register their displeasure on the current economic hardship bedeviling the country under President Bola Tinubu-led government.

The protesters who kicked off the protest at the popular Cathedral Church junction in Akure, chanted anti-government songs while demanding that President Tinubu should address the issue of hunger, fuel and electricity prices in the country.

The protesters were joined by human rights activists under the aegis of the #RevolutionNow and was closely monitored by the combined team of armed police officers and men of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The protesters also drew the attention of commercial drivers and motorcyclists, who lamented over the disparity in the prices of fuel at the filling station in the state.

Addressing journalists at the protest ground, one of the leaders, Kunle Wiseman Ajayi, accused the government of being insensitive to the needs of Nigerians in the face of the economic challenges in the country.

Ajayi who further disclosed some of the hardship Nigerians are going through under the present administration, noted that Nigerians can no longer bear the hardship.

According to him, “As you can see, Nigerians are angry and at the same time hungry because of the poor economic policies of Tinubu’s government. Imagine the price of fuel. The high price of food, the common man, can no longer feed well. Do they want to kill us? Why is this government not listening to the people?

“There is hunger in the land. Inflation in the country because of poor and unfavourable economic policies. We are demanding an end to this suffering. They should immediately reverse both fuel subsidy and electricity. This government continues to waste our resources and enrich its own pockets. We want to say ‘Enough is Enough.’ They should allow the common man to breathe,” he said.

He, however listed some of the demands of the protesters to include an end to hunger and the high cost of food, creation of jobs for the youths, reduction in the price of fuel and electricity, and introduction of free education.

Ajayi vowed that the people would continue with their action by demonstrating on the street until the government addresses their grievances.

Speaking in the same vein, an activist in the state, Seyi Ogundipe, said the economic hardship in the country has worsened the plans of many Nigerian youths who are self-reliant and entrepreneurs.

Ogundipe noted that if the situation persists, the country may continue to record a high rate of unemployment among the youth which will result in criminality.

However, business activities, trades, markets, and shop owners opened for sales despite the protest as other residents moved about with their daily routines in the state.