Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) president, Dr Samson Ayokunle has picked holes in the federal government’s effort to curtail insecurity, especially banditry in the country.

He described the government’s efforts as not only below the expectations of Nigerians, but largely discriminatory.

Ayokunle said in Nigeria today, God is the only refuge of His people and not the government.

He spoke yesterday at the national conference/retreat of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) in Abuja.

According to him, “Blood-letting is the order of the day by criminals masquerading as religious terrorists, bandits, kidnappers who carry fellow human beings for money from the family members of kidnapped people.

“Ritual killers are equally on rampage with little done by those in authority to apprehend these criminals. If they do at all, it is not only below expectations, but discriminatory.

Only God is the refuge of His people in Nigeria today, not the government. Many school children are currently in the hands of kidnappers for years and months without a clue from government security agents on how to rescue them,” he said.

The CAN boss who commented on the economy, inter-religious activities and CAMA, said the level of borrowing by the federal government had risen to the rooftop.

“Borrowing has doubled and the number of unemployed young people has increased which has also heightened insecurity and eased their recruitment into criminalities.

“However, we have been constantly meeting with our Muslim counterparts for inter religious dialogue in order to douse the tension in the land especially the one created by religiously-skewed political actions,” he said.

While lamenting on some provisions of Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2020, he said, “The voluminous law which was supposed to enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria has many provisions that contradict the constitution of the country, therefore constitutes a rape on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

“The church in particular has her life endangered by the law. While CAN’s effort is ongoing in seeking amendment to the law at the National Assembly, we have equally challenged the law in the court.”

Earlier in his welcome and goodwill message by the international chairman of OAIC, Most Rev Daniel Okoh, he said the retreat came at a time that Nigeria is passing through hard times.

“While we discuss issues that confront us in our nation, let us not forget the leadership role that OAIC plays. I urge OAIC leadership in Nigeria to reposition itself to be more active and relevant in the country.