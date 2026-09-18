Hotels in Cardiff are reportedly sold out for the weekend of 12 December amid growing speculation that the Welsh capital could host the long-awaited heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Although the fight has yet to be officially confirmed, 12 December has emerged as a potential date for the all-British showdown, with the Principality Stadium reportedly the leading venue under consideration.

The development has prompted boxing fans to secure accommodation in Cardiff, with several hotels already showing no availability for the weekend.

The Parkgate, the Welsh Rugby Union’s hotel next to the Principality Stadium, reportedly has no rooms available, while the city-centre Marriott and Holiday Inn are also understood to be sold out for 12 December.

Friday, 11 December, has reportedly emerged as an alternative date should the fight go ahead.

The venue has been a major issue in negotiations for a contest that has been the subject of months of speculation.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has maintained that the fight should take place in the United Kingdom, despite suggestions that a lucrative deal in the United States could be an alternative.

Hearn has also rejected claims by UFC chief executive and Zuffa Boxing co-founder Dana White that he has been an obstacle to the proposed bout.

“Dana White has tried to get involved in a fight that he has nothing to do with,” Hearn told iFL TV, insisting that the parties involved should honour the agreements already reached.

Hearn said Joshua had been offered significantly more money to stage the fight in the United States but remained committed to a UK venue.

“Anthony Joshua could have taken many millions more to do the fight in America. We want the fight in Britain,” he said.

Wembley Stadium has also been mentioned as a possible venue, although Hearn said Joshua would have the final say on where the bout takes place.

With Cardiff accommodation already reportedly heavily booked for the proposed weekend, anticipation continues to build ahead of an official announcement on the date and venue for what would be one of the biggest all-British heavyweight fights in years.