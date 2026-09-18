The director-general/chief executive officer of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Dr Kazeem Kolawole Raji, has commended Nigerian entrepreneurs who earned international recognition at the SEE Pakistan 2026 World Startup Championship in Lahore, Pakistan.

The achievement, according to NBTI, is a significant demonstration of Nigeria’s growing technological innovation, entrepreneurial capacity and ability to compete on the global stage.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the board said the international startup championship brought together entrepreneurs and emerging businesses from different countries to showcase innovative solutions, compete for recognition, engage investors, receive mentorship and explore cross-border partnerships.

NBTI said the strong performance of the Nigerian participants highlighted the growing potential of the country’s technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

One of the notable Nigerian ventures recognised at the event was Nature’s Sleek, which emerged as a category winner at SEE Pakistan 2026.

The Board described the achievement as a milestone not only for the venture but also for Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem, saying it demonstrated the potential of indigenous ideas when supported through incubation, mentorship, product development and access to international markets.

Raji congratulated the participating entrepreneurs and commended President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s economic reforms and emphasis on creating an enabling environment for enterprise, innovation, technology and investment.

He said the success of the Nigerian entrepreneurs in Lahore demonstrated the talent and creative capacity available within the country.

“The success of our entrepreneurs in Lahore is a compelling demonstration that Nigeria possesses the talent, creativity and intellectual capacity to compete in the global innovation economy,” Raji said.

He added that the Renewed Hope Agenda provides a policy environment within which institutions such as NBTI could intensify efforts to nurture indigenous innovations, support technology-based enterprises, facilitate commercialisation and connect Nigerian entrepreneurs with global markets.

According to him, the country’s economic reforms should increasingly translate into opportunities for innovators, technology developers, entrepreneurs and investors whose activities can contribute to productivity, job creation, wealth creation and sustainable economic development.

The Board also acknowledged the contributions of its staff, particularly Centre Managers, technical officers, mentors and support teams working across its Technology Incubation Centres.

NBTI said international achievements by entrepreneurs were often the result of sustained institutional support, including mentorship, technical guidance, business development, product refinement, market orientation, documentation, and pitching.

The Board noted that its personnel play a critical role in helping entrepreneurs progress from ideas to prototypes, products and viable enterprises capable of competing in international markets.

NBTI said it would continue to strengthen Nigeria’s technology incubation ecosystem while expanding opportunities for innovators to access international markets, investors, mentors, strategic partners and global innovation platforms.

The Board’s mandate includes developing infrastructure to nurture technology-based startups, promoting Nigeria’s indigenous technological capabilities, creating linkages among technology providers, entrepreneurs, and capital, and facilitating the commercialisation of technologies and technical innovations.

According to NBTI, the performance of Nigerian entrepreneurs at SEE Pakistan demonstrates the potential impact of connecting locally developed innovations with international platforms.

The Board congratulated the Nigerian entrepreneurs who participated in the championship and expressed appreciation to the organisers and partners of SEE Pakistan for providing a platform for innovators from different countries to connect, learn, compete, and collaborate.

NBTI said it remained committed to supporting the emergence of technology-driven enterprises capable of creating jobs, generating wealth, addressing societal challenges and contributing to Nigeria’s technological and economic development.

The Board described the achievements recorded in Lahore as a source of encouragement to the thousands of innovators and entrepreneurs currently being nurtured across its Technology Incubation Centres.