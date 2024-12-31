Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said Late United States president Jimmy Carter’s deep-seated belief in democracy and justice resonated with those fighting for freedom and equality worldwide.

Obi stated this while mourning the passing of Carter, whom he described as a leader whose life was a testament to service, humility, and an unwavering commitment to humanity.

Obi on his X handle said for Nigeria, and Africa, Carter’s contributions were not just distant policies but direct interventions that saved lives, transformed communities, and inspired generations.

“President Carter’s relentless fight against diseases such as Guinea worm and river blindness through The Carter Center will forever remain etched in the annals of global health advocacy. His work reached into some of the most marginalized and vulnerable communities in Africa, demonstrating that leadership transcends borders when driven by compassion.

“In Nigeria, his initiatives brought hope and relief to countless citizens. Through his advocacy and the empowerment of local systems, he provided tools for sustainable development. Beyond health, his deep-seated belief in democracy and justice resonated with those fighting for freedom and equality worldwide.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the American people, and all who cherished his profound legacy. May he rest in peace, having fought the good fight and finished his race with grace,” he said.