The Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), has urged the Federal Government to ensure strict adherence to due process and civil service rules in the appointment of an Acting Provost for the Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan.

This call comes as the tenure of the current Provost, Dr. Mrs. Elizabeth Oluwakemi Augustus, concludes on December 31, 2024.

In a letter dated December 30, 2024, and signed by its President, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, the group raised concerns over reports suggesting deviations from established appointment procedures. The letter, addressed to the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, also copied key stakeholders, including the Honourable Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, the Head of Service of the Federation, and the Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria.

The group highlighted Section 020806 of the Civil Service Rules, which mandates that acting appointments must prioritize seniority and qualifications. It cautioned that ignoring this principle could undermine the credibility of the selection process and potentially destabilize the institution.

“We are troubled by reports suggesting that a candidate other than the most senior officer is being considered for this appointment,” the letter stated. “Such a move not only violates Civil Service Rules but risks disrupting the College’s daily operations.”

The group also referenced Section 2, Rule 4 (1)(a) of the Public Service Rules, emphasizing the need for transparency in public sector appointments. It urged the Minister of Agriculture to uphold fairness, equity, and merit in the selection process.

In a stark warning, the group noted that unions affiliated with the College, including the Academic Staff Union, Senior Staff Union, and Non-Academic Staff Union, have indicated their readiness to embark on industrial action should the process deviate from due process.

The statement read: “Failure to adhere to principles of fairness, equity, and merit could lead to unrest within the institution, threatening its stability and operations.”

The CSGGG underscored the broader implications of transparent leadership transitions, noting that they are critical for maintaining staff morale, institutional stability, and public trust in governance processes. The group expressed readiness to engage further with authorities to ensure that the resolution aligns with established standards.

“We trust in your commitment to justice and transparency and urge you to address this pressing issue swiftly,” the statements added.