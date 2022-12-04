The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has charged personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to maintain high level of discipline, sustain regimentation and remain apolitical as the nation heads towards the 2023 General Elections.

The Director of Public Relations and Information Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet in a statement said the CAS gave the charge during a retreat with Air Warrant Officers (AWOs) and Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) of all NAF Units including tri-service institutions held at Headquarters, NAF Abuja.

The CAS stated that the meeting was aimed at enabling the Senior Non-Commissioned Officers have robust and frank discussion with the highest echelon of the Service on issues affecting the Service for enhanced operational efficiency.

Speaking further, he stated that the NAF has recorded significant successes in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in various theatres of operation across the country, which he attributed to the sacrifices of personnel at the front lines and the commitment of the Federal Government in equipping the Service.

While reminding them of their role as the link between the officers’ cadre and other ranks, Amao stated that the NAF is expecting delivery of additional platforms to complement existing ones which he said would improve the capability of the Service in the ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

He enjoined them to continue to provide necessary feedback to their various Commanders with a view to enhancing policy implementation as well as consolidating on the advancement of the Service.

On cases of indiscipline occasioned by Absent without Leave (AWOL) and desertions, the CAS told the AWOs and RSMs to caution their personnel to follow the laid down rules and regulations as to separation from Service as specified in the Terms and Conditions of Service (TACOS).

While maintaining that the NAF would not deny any personnel his or her right to separation as long as it is in accordance with the TACOS, it will also not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary measures against such personnel no matter how long it takes.