The Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Edo State, on Friday, appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Monday Okpebholo and security agencies to help with the release two seminarians of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivhianokpodi-Agenebode who were kidnapped 35 days ago on the night of Thursday 10th of July 2025.

In a recent viral video, the two minors were seen holding what looked like a human skull and begging that funds should be raised for their release.

Director of Communication of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa in a statement said the diocese, led by Bishop Gabriel Dunia has been traumatised since the video surfaced and appealed for the release of the children.

“As the Chief Shepherd of the Diocese, I feel personally hurt and disturbed that my seminarians, our children are living with armed strangers for 35 days now. I find it difficult to sleep these days because of this.

“We have been praying since their kidnap and again I call on people everywhere to please pray with us,” the statement said.

The statement said, “Three students were actually kidnapped on the day of the incident after killing the security personnel on duty but the third one was released a few days after because he was injured and went away with the two.”

He said during the attack, a personnel of the Nigerian Civil Defense, Mr Christopher Aweneghieme, stationed at the Seminary was killed, and three minor seminarians were abducted and led into the bush.

“However, on the 18th of July 2025, one of the seminarians, who was injured, was released by the abductors, leaving the other two with them. The Diocese of Auchi has been in contact with the kidnappers urging them to release the remaining two seminarians.

“The Bishop of the Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia calls on the president of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo and all security agencies in the country to do the needful and help rescue our children from the hands of the kidnappers.

“Coincidentally, since the minor seminary attack, there have been several kidnap cases in Edo North in particular and Edo State. It appears kidnappers in Nigeria have suddenly found a convenient place of operation in Edo North and Edo state.

“Our people feel frustrated and helpless. We are deeply worried about how this abnormality has become normal and it appears our people are just left on their own to continue to live in such an environment of perpetual fear and terror. It shouldn’t be. We beg that Edo North be secured so that our people can once again live in peace and safety.”