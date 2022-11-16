Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has approved the reviewing of the 2023 budget proposal from N140 billion to N175 billion for the fiscal year in Adamawa State.

The decision was made known yesterday shortly after an extra ordinary session by the state executive council.

Dr Umar Garba-Pella, commissioner of Information and Strategy said the adjustment is inline with the medium term expenditure framework and economic and fiscal update, the budget proposal was reviewed based on the anticipated increase in the revenue and live changing projects.

He said the increase will be used to support capital expenditures that will be provided across the state in the next fiscal year.

Recall that the budget envelope of N140 was approved by the council on 12th October, 2023.

The new budget is expected to be presented to the state House of Assembly next week.