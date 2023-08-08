CBN Probe: Experts Urge FG To Engage Audit Firms

Some financial experts have advised the federal government to engage a consortium of audit firms to investigate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The experts spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

They spoke against the backdrop of the appointment of a private investigator, Osayande Obaze, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), to probe the CBN.

Some stakeholders said that the law empowered the FRC to carry out such an investigation, adding that going outside the FRC to appoint an individual could send the wrong message.

According to Prof. Uche Uwaleke, the Director, Institute of Capital Market Studies, Nasarawa State University Keffi, it is not out of place for the president to commission an enquiry into the activities of the apex bank.

Uwaleke, however, said that a consortium of audit firms could be trusted to do a more thorough probe than a private investigator.