Capital Express Assurance Posts N5.02bn Gross Written Premium

Capital Express Assurance Limited recorded N5.02 billion Gross Written Premium (GPW) in its 2022 financial year end.

This was, however, slightly lower than the previous year’s N5.22 billion.

Similarly, it paid N2.7 billion claims to its policyholders at the end of December 2022 financial period even as the figure declined from N3.54 billion claims paid in the corresponding period of 2021.

The chairman of the company, Otunba Babatunde Adenuga, while speaking during its 22nd annual general meeting in Lagos, at the weekend, noted that the drop in claims paid showed the results of the firm’s improved underwriting skills.

He said the four per cent decline in it’s GPW) was due to the effect of the naira redesign policy, high inflation rate, fuel, and forex scarcity at the year end.

“May I assure you that the performance of the following year would be better based on our renewed strategy,” he assured the shareholders.