The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the promotion of 24,202 officers across the four paramilitary services under the Ministry of Interior.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by the Secretary to the Board, Maj. Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril (Rtd.), after a meeting chaired by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. He said the Board considered and approved the elevation of officers who sat for, and passed, the 2025 second-batch promotion examinations.

According to him, the decision reflected the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritises the welfare, motivation and upward mobility of personnel securing the nation.

Advertisement

“This promotion is a major morale booster for our officers. Mr. President places great importance on the well-being of security personnel, and this exercise is to further encourage those who sacrifice daily to keep our country safe,” he said.

Jibril noted that, for several years, promotions in the paramilitary Services had suffered stagnation. He added that since the current administration assumed office, there has been a deliberate effort to restore career progression and strengthen the morale of officers tackling the country’s complex security challenges.

He gave the breakdown of the 24,202 promotions, noting that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) received 11,426 promotions, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) had 4,336 officers elevated, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) recorded 2,581 promotions, while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) accounted for 5,859 promoted officers

Jibril commended President Tinubu and the Minister of Interior for their consistent support to the Services and the Board.

Speaking on the promotion process and ratification, the Board secretary explained that the promotions covered 2024/2025 cycle, noting that examinations sometimes overlap due to agency-specific constraints.

While clarifying that not all positions were automatically ratified. He said, “Before names reach the Board, the Appointment and Promotion Committee reviews examination results, checks candidates’ records, and filters out officers with pending disciplinary issues who are not eligible to participate in the exercise.”

The Board, chaired by the Minister with all four Controllers and Commandants-General present, then considered the Committee’s recommendations before final approval.

Meanwhile, responding to questions on when applicants can check their results and employment status, Jibril said the promotion portal was scheduled to go live by midnight or early Monday morning.

“There were minor technical hitches, but I assure you that before the end of today, the ICT team will resolve all issues and open the portal,” he stated.

Applicants were advised to keep trying, as the system is currently responding intermittently. He expressed confidence that the portal would be fully accessible before daybreak, once the technical team completes the fixes.