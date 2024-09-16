The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has ordered probe into the alleged detention of naval personnel for six years without trial.

The Naval rating, Seaman Haruna Abbas is alleged to be held in custody for over six years on the orders of a senior officer.

The wife of the rating disclosed this while featuring on a popular Human Rights radio in Abuja.

The CDS gave the order in a statement by the Acting Director Defence Information, Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau while reacting to wife’s revelation which has now gone viral.

He said, “The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has taken notice of a circulating video clip alleging the unjust incarceration of a Naval rating, Seaman Abbas Haruna, for six years.

“The DHQ wishes to assure the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains committed to upholding justice, fairness, and the rule of law. The military court-martial process, though meticulous, ensures fairness, equal opportunity, and justice in accordance with established military procedures and the law.

“In response to this allegation, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has directed an immediate investigation into the matter. The outcome of the investigation will be made public in due course”.

He urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from spreading “unsubstantiated information while the investigation is ongoing”.

He further assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces will ensure a speedy and transparent investigation.