The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has criticised the proposed nationwide ban on single-use plastics, cautioning that it could spell disaster for many small businesses.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir voiced the manufacturers’ concerns about the possible economic effects on the proposed ban.

Ajayi-Kadir pointed out that the ban will necessitate significant operational overhauls for the concerned companies, adding that transition to alternative materials has substantial financial implications.

“The proposed nationwide ban on single-use plastics will undoubtedly impact the operational landscape for businesses across diverse sectors.

“Concerned manufacturers, distributors/retailers and consumers will have their production processes, supply chains, and consumer behaviors significantly altered,” he said.

He added that, “This regulatory shift will precipitate significant investments in research and development to identify, develop, and implement viable alternatives to single-use plastics,” he said.

On the impact of the ban on manufacturing companies, Ajayi-Kadir stated that, “The impending ban on single-use plastics will necessitate significant operational overhauls for companies within this sector. Manufacturers will be compelled to reconfigure their production processes to align with the new regulatory landscape.

“This transition will involve substantial investments in research and development to identify and adopt suitable alternative materials. Acquiring new machinery and equipment, as well as modifying existing infrastructure, will be essential to accommodate the production of these alternative products.

“Sectors such as packaging, consumer goods, food and beverage, and healthcare are expected to experience significant disruptions. Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) within the manufacturing sector are particularly vulnerable due to their limited resources and capacity to adapt to rapid regulatory changes.”

The MAN DG said the transition to alternative materials has substantial financial implications.

“Businesses will incur significant costs for new technology, employees training, and potentially higher-priced raw materials. Redesigning products to comply with the new regulations is a time-consuming and costly endeavour. Moreover, navigating the complex legal and administrative landscape associated with the ban can add to operational burdens. Non-compliance also carries the risk of substantial penalties, further exacerbating financial challenges,” he said.