Police in Adamawa State yesterday announced the rescue of four kidnap victims and killed two suspected kidnappers on the Moroma mountain in Song local government area of Adamawa State.

They also recovered handsets, chains, pad-locks, blankets, cooking utensils, energy/soft drinks and charms among others from the kidnappers.

Those rescued are Musa Adamu 25, Adam Musa, 40, Muhammed Jabbi, 75 and Jauro Ibrahim 60, all residents of the local government area.

Police spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the operation was carried out December 8.

He said the success followed a strategy designed by the command to check kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and unlawful possession of firearms among others.

The kidnappers had engaged the police in a gun duel as a result of which two of them were neutralized while others escaped with bullet wounds.

The commissioner of police, S.K Akande, had directed the divisional police officer in the area and hunters to go after criminals in the area.

He urged the general public to always inform the police on the whereabouts of criminals and their hideouts, especially those on the run with bullet wounds.