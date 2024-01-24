The coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has commended the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) for their commitment to collaborate with the federal government in the second phase of Human papillomavirus (HPV) rollout in 21 states.

The minister, during a meeting with the International President of MWAN, Dr Esther Nwadiinibi and Nigerian chapter executives, emphasised the government’s objective of transitioning from a focus on medical treatment to prevention.

He lauded the planned partnership with MWAN, stating that it would be instrumental in dispelling widespread misconceptions about HPV vaccines.

The Minister further outlined the government’s dedication to implementing the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal and Investment Program through the compact.

He urged MWAN to utilise its influential platform to drive solutions towards achieving universal health coverage for all Nigerians, highlighting the importance of strengthened partnerships in this endeavour.

“As we make progress in the implementation of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal and Investment Program through the compact, we count on your strong voice and influence to drive solutions towards universal health coverage for all Nigerians through our strengthened partnerships”.

He said the goals articulated for the health sector were to save lives reduce the physical and financial burden and produce health care for Nigerians, which he said requires all.

Dr Nwadiinibi shared her plans to organise an African Women in Medicine, Health & Wellness conference in Nigeria. She sought support from the federal government for the success of the conference.