A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the NYSC Trust Fund Bill into law, saying assenting the piece of legislation will be the best gift to Nigerian youths.

At a press conference addressed by the executive secretary of CESJET, Comrade Ikpa Isaac, in Abuja on Sunday, the group noted that with many benefits that come with the NYSC Trust Fund if established, it will become an enduring legacy in the nation and in years to come it would have solidified Nigeria’s unity in many ways.

“Gentlemen of the press, we are constrained to invite you to this briefing today because of the necessity of saving the future of our Youths, which might be jeopardized if the right decision is not taken swiftly. Our modus operandi on national matters has remained consistent; hence the need for our urgent input and intervention in helping to prevent what procrastination, or we say, delayed decision might unleashed against our dear country.

“CESJET applauds the unified working relationship between this session of the parliament and the executive, which is geared towards making the assent of the NYSC Trust Fund bill by President Muhammadu Buhari a success, as this further implies that the hope of a continual good governance in Nigeria remains unchallenged in the face of tribal influence, and different political views.

“It is without doubt the place of the youths to lead tomorrow, and the future of this nation, lies solely in the hands of the decisions made by our present leaders, and it will been unfair of us neither to take their future into considerations, nor put them first, not just them, but also their growth, their future, and their lives,” CESJET said.

It recalled that, it has been vividly established with lots of evidential support that the NYSC program that began in 1973 is basically the best tool for national integration that Nigeria has ever had as a country that’s diverse with different ethnic groups.

“For its importance can never be overemphasized. Over the years, his excellency, Muhammadu Buhari has shown concern about the welfare of the citizens of this nation, and unity of the Nigerian people, despite the level of diversity. He has taken special care to support, and embark on initiatives that has moved the nation forward in many national decision taken. Hence, building a legacy for the Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

“We put it out to everyone that, It would be dispiriting to tear down divergent voices that remained apolitical to fight for a just cause towards the approval of the NYSC Trust Fund bill. From the result of the support so far, patriotism has been defined around the choice of what is best for the youth of this nation, representing an allegiance to national ideals and growth. It is very important that the Youth unemployment statistics should be a critical issue that need to be well debated and well-handled this season,” CESJET stated.

The NGO also noted the current unemployment rate put at 33%, describing the situation as “really concerning”, saying the young people must be at the centre of decision-making.

“With a youth population of over 120 million, it is imperative that young people are at the heart of policymaking in Nigeria, and there is a need to prepare them ahead of this task before them.

“Obviously, one would say it with every effrontery that the NYSC programme has brought Nigerian Youths closer, and has foster unity and peace among her citizens right from 1973 when it was created.

“The NYSC Trust Fund is such an amazing feat that would be the best legacy for the Nigerian Youths if approved. This trust fund is meant for Corp members, as it contains start up capitals for them which will be given to them after their service year. During the NYSC, these Corp members are taught a number of skills that would enable them become independent entrepreneurs, creating jobs and at the same time solving problems in the environment.

“The Trust Fund would be solving a major critical problem which is, “lack of funds for a start up dream” , which has stood as a setback in the journey of many Youth corps, in which Mr president is advised to make it a reality soonest; this is, making available needed funds that will be given out to these Corp members as they round up their service so they could start up a venture to help themselves and the nation at large.

“The NYSC Trust Fund has risen to be one of the best things to happen to Nigeria and Nigeria’s unity in years. Amidst the little economic challenges, this trust fund will reinstate hope in all the states, and give hope to the Youth for a better future and create a better nation.

“CESJET can boldly point out that, President Muhammadu Buhari has given the NYSC program a solid foundation which would be a lasting tale in the mouth of every Nigeria citizens for century. His influence in this program has given our youths greater insight into the diversities of our heritage and cultures, thereby unifying Nigeria like never before. The NYSC trust fund will make this legacy even better off by reminding the Nigerian youth of the reason for National integration. This Trust fund is more than necessary, and also important, as it is the one thing Nigerian Youths need to move to the next level.

“We say, ‘Enough with loosing our youth to other Nations, enough with the low rates of jobs and low startup capital. Our Youths will not just have jobs, they will be creators of jobs as well, being an employer of labour that has saturated the country. This shows us that with the approval of this trust fund, the level of unemployment in the nation will reduce by a great number, resulting to another movement in the right direction.”

“With the many benefits that comes with the NYSC trust fund, we can be sure that it will become an enduring legacy in the nation so that in years to come, this Trust fund would have solidified Nigeria’s unity in many ways, and also bring lasting progress to the Nation and its people.

“Without mincing of words, this would be best gift President Muhammadu Buhari can give to the Youth of this Nation. It is undisputed that it will also in many ways bring growth to our nation’s economy. This goes to show how effective the work of Mr President is to the growth of the nation as he works not just for the now, but also and more importantly for the future of Nigerians.

:No society, organization or country can hope to maximize its potential without forging a culture of excellence. The greatest disincentive in the pursuit of excellence, however, is the demonstration and tolerance of divisiveness, and mediocrity by leadership. There must be no conflicting signals. Those who have chosen to lead us have exemplified excellence in demonstrated integrity and competence.

“We are very much elated at the approach, steps, and the earnest endeavor put into the struggle of the actualization of this Trust Fund bill. Having leaders with great admiration for the growth of Nigerians and Nigeria, is a gift to be treasured and appreciated.

“Mr president, an assent to the NYSC Trust Fund bill is a seal of a secured future for our Youth. It would be a clear plan and an antiserum to the contagion of youth restiveness and delinquency. It will remain a legacy that would be known for century as the change that restructured, and repositioned our youth for greatness.

“CESJET therefore urge President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the NYSC Trust Fund bill that has been placed before him. This administration has sustained the scheme more than every past administrations, now it’s the time and opportunity to empower the scheme like no administration has ever done,” it added.