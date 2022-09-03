Home-based Super Eagles head coach Salisu Yusuf is confident his team will qualify for the 2023 Africa Nations Championship in Algeria.

The Home Eagles lost 2-0 to the Black Galaxies of Ghana in the first leg of their final qualifiying round fixture last weekend.

Both teams will clash in the reverse fixture on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles will need to score three unreplied goals without conceding to overcome the Ghanaians.

“What is past is past and that is the case with the match we played in Ghana. Now we are looking forward to a good match on Saturday,” Yusuf stated.

“We are doing all we need to do to achieve our utmost desire to be in Algeria next year. There may have been one or two lapses that caught us on the bad end in Cape Coast but we can’t continue to dwell on that. We want to achieve a good result on Saturday.”

Yusuf, who is on a very familiar terrain, says that the team that will go out on Saturday may not be radically different from the line-up he featured in the first leg.

“It is going to be more like 88 to 90 percent of the team we presented in Ghana last Sunday. Remember that Sadiq Abubakar was injured in a moment we thought should have produced a penalty kick for us. He has not recovered fully and so may not feature.”