Eighteen contestants are set to battle it out on television for the grand prize of N10 million and the opportunity to be named winner of the maiden Afrobeats Reality TV Show, Naija Star Search.

Airing on StarTimes channels, the reality show is an initiative of Star Times and the Kennis Music, and aimed at the sustenance of Afrobeats culture, and nurturing young talents. Organizers said they are looking for authenticity, potential, and street credibility. Selected out of 4, 000 applicants, the eighteen contestants will be guided by the constructive criticism of the judges, and schooled in the art and business of Afrobeats music within the next three months.

“Naija Star Search is fashioned to be an exclusive Afrobeats show, the first of its kind in the country. Contestants will perform only Naija songs, starting with the classics and contemporaries to warm their vibe and then sing original songs of their own composition.

“Ultimately, the goal is to discover the next promising talents with the potential to become stars. Top performing talents will work with Kennis Music who will groom, mentor, produce and market their songs to the music-loving audience in Nigeria and Africa,” said StarTimes, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Tunde Aina at the unveiling of the show.

One of the judges, ID Cabbassa said, “We saw a lot of young talents during the audition process which blew out minds. Naija Star Search is a pivot for ambitious artistes headed for the limelight.

“To promote an artiste now, you would need millions of naira.

This platform was set up to push them even when they didn’t have that push. So, any outstanding talent in this reality show would come out with great potential. We will be training them on songwriting, how to record their songs and how to sustain themselves in the industry.”