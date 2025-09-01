The senator representing Cross River South Senatorial District, Asuquo Ekpenyong, has reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Suicide Prevention Bill currently before the Senate.

The bill, which passed its first reading in February, seeks to decriminalise attempted suicide and establish a comprehensive framework for suicide prevention and mental health support in Nigeria.

Ekpenyong reaffirmed his commitment in a statement released yesterday, signed by Taiwo Sheikh, convener of the Suicide Prevention Advocacy Group and Continental Representative for LifeLine International.

The senator made this known when he received the members of the Suicide Prevention Advocacy Working Group – a coalition of psychiatrists, mental health practitioners, legal experts, civil society organisations, and advocates – who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja to appreciate his sponsorship of the bill and to brief him on upcoming activities ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 727,000 people die by suicide globally every year, and many more attempt suicide. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 29.

During the visit, Prof. Sheikh, who is the convener of the coalition, Continental Representative for LifeLine International, and former president of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, said the law criminalising attempted suicide had become a major barrier to help-seeking in the country.

“When you criminalise attempted suicide, you stigmatise people who are already vulnerable. According to the WHO, Nigeria records about 16,000 suicide deaths annually, and that is a conservative figure because many cases go unreported. Most of the victims are young people between the ages of 15 and 29. This is a crisis that must be urgently addressed,” Sheikh stated.

Responding, Ekpenyong commended the coalition for its advocacy and acknowledged the underreported nature of mental health issues in Nigeria.

“Depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions affect millions of Nigerians, yet they are poorly understood and rarely prioritised. Suicide prevention is an issue that requires government attention, sustained education, and sensitisation,” he said.

The senator assured the group that he would champion the bill when it comes up for second reading, pledging to work with his colleagues to ensure a robust debate backed by strong data and evidence.