Former Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has explained why she was unable to participate in the 2025 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, despite earlier expressing interest.

In August 2024, the beauty queen announced her intention to join this year’s BBNaija.

However, she eventually missed out on the show, which wrapped up in October with Imisi emerging as the winner of the N80 million cash prize and a brand new SUV.

In a video shared on her X page, Adetshina revealed that her manager prevented her from joining BBNaija’s 10th edition because she was still holding the Miss Universe Nigeria title.

She also disclosed plans to participate in the 2026 edition of BBNaija. Reflecting on her time in Nigeria, she said she enjoyed her stay and hopes to return soon.

“I really enjoyed my stay in Nigeria, and even now, like I said, once I get my documents sorted, I am going back. Nigeria was really great for me,” she said.

“The eight months I spent there were amazing. I feel there is more to explore; there are so many opportunities in Nigeria. I also want to do Big Brother next year. I wanted to do it this year, but my manager said I couldn’t because I’m still Miss Universe Nigeria.”

In November 2024, Adetshina had also announced her plan to take a break from pageants to focus on her education, modelling, and acting career.