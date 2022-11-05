Multiple award-winning comedian and pioneer of standup comedy Tee-A hosted a slew of Nigerian Rhythm and Blues (RnB) royalties at the Rhythm & Blues Concert held last Sunday at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Serving as an Ode to the R’n’B genre, the ace comedian whose career spans various other fields such as writing, presenting, as well as being an entrepreneur, noted that the R’n’B genre has played a significant role in the advancement of other music genres that have become mainstream today.

The concert featured performances from top Nigerian music stars including Style Plus, Chike, Mr. MayD, Cobhams, Alternate Sound and Beejay Sax. It further attracted celebrities and music lovers including foremost industrialist, Chief Rasak Okoya; the wife of former Lagos state governor, Dame Abimbola Fashola; Omawunmi; and the founder of Kennis Music, Keke Ogungbe.

“The entertainment industry in Nigeria has evolved rapidly over the years with a substantial amount of it now being exported across the globe. It is therefore important to give music fans at home an event to remember annually,” Tee A said.

With many accolades to its name, the creative hub has received acclaim for its programmes including Tymeout with Tee A, The Eko Comedy Festival, and a late-night TV show.

The company which also handles media production services to various corporate and private clients recently pioneered a monthly event for young professionals every Friday of the month tagged Showtyme Friday’ at Terra Kulture.