Children in Kano State have called on government at all levels to prioritise safer learning environments, inclusive education and improved healthcare for all – especially for children living with disabilities – as Nigeria marks this year’s World Children’s Day.

The children made the call during a panel discussion to mark the day in an event organised by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Kano State Radio Corporation.

They also urged the state to strengthen Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in schools, end gender-based violence, curb cyberbullying and expand community awareness on responsible social media use.

The children also commended the recent state government efforts in recruiting teachers, improving school security, and supplying learning materials but insisted that more must be done to improve the welfare of children.

While unveiling the Nigerian Child 2025 Report, Mr Farah renewed the agency’s call for stronger investments in child survival, education and protection in Kano and the entire North-West.